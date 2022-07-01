Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Don't You Just Hate That? 2nd Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Don't You Just Hate That? 2nd Edition

947 of Life's Little Annoyances

by Scott Cohen

Regular Price $9.95

Regular Price $12.95 CAD

Trade Paperback Revised
ebook
Trade Paperback Revised
ebook

Regular Price $9.95

Regular Price $12.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 29, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 29, 2020

Page Count

372 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523509669

Genre

Nonfiction / Humor / Form / Anecdotes & Quotations

Description

An obsessive and curated collection of life's little irritations, injustices, grievances, and petty pretensions. Because it's about time someone wrote this stuff down. 

It's so annoying: 

85. Sitting in a chair that is shorter than everyone else's.

762. That bacon will never be considered a vegetable. 

17. Watching a movie with your parents that shows full-frontal nudity. 

284. When someone you're not really with breaks up with you.  

1. When everything a cynic warns you about ends up happening. 

 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less