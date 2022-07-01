Don't You Just Hate That? 2nd Edition

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 29, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

An obsessive and curated collection of life's little irritations, injustices, grievances, and petty pretensions. Because it's about time someone wrote this stuff down.



It's so annoying:



85. Sitting in a chair that is shorter than everyone else's.



762. That bacon will never be considered a vegetable.



17. Watching a movie with your parents that shows full-frontal nudity.



284. When someone you're not really with breaks up with you.



1. When everything a cynic warns you about ends up happening.



