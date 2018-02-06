We Only Dated for 11 Instagrams

“Timing is everything, whether it’s sex, drugs, or avocados.”

“Why are the older generations so judgmental? They were millennials once too.”

“Nothing screams of desperation like a paragraph of hashtags.”



Oh, Los Angeles: where kids with lemonade stands accept Venmo, where your Uber driver moonlights as a spiritual adviser. Whether you love L.A. or love to hate it, you’ll delight in this comical tribute to the one and only La La Land — a world all its own, yet also a microcosm of 21st century American culture in so many ways. The book features illustrations from Emmet Truxes, creator of the popular @brooklyncartoons Instagram account, and a foreword from L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti. It’s the perfect gift for millennials and everyone who loves to (gently) mock them.Prepare to laugh, to face-palm, to cringe, and to delight in such gems as,And so many more.