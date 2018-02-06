Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

We Only Dated for 11 Instagrams

And Other Things You'll Overhear in L.A.

From the hugely popular @OverheardLA Instagram account comes this illustrated collection of the entertaining, absurd, sometimes even poignant snippets of conversation overheard on the streets of Los Angeles.

Oh, Los Angeles: where kids with lemonade stands accept Venmo, where your Uber driver moonlights as a spiritual adviser. Whether you love L.A. or love to hate it, you’ll delight in this comical tribute to the one and only La La Land — a world all its own, yet also a microcosm of 21st century American culture in so many ways. The book features illustrations from Emmet Truxes, creator of the popular @brooklyncartoons Instagram account, and a foreword from L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti. It’s the perfect gift for millennials and everyone who loves to (gently) mock them.

Prepare to laugh, to face-palm, to cringe, and to delight in such gems as,
  • “Timing is everything, whether it’s sex, drugs, or avocados.”
  • “Why are the older generations so judgmental? They were millennials once too.”
  • “Nothing screams of desperation like a paragraph of hashtags.”
And so many more.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Anecdotes & Quotations

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780762464623

