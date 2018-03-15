Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jesse Margolis
Overheard is a social media brand powered by original, user-generated content. It launched as @OverheardLA on Instagram in late 2015 by L.A. native Jesse Margolis, and it has expanded to include accounts in New York, London, and San Francisco. With content sourced everywhere from hipster cafes, vegan restaurants, nightclubs, and your local goat yoga class, Overheard is the insta-voice of our cities. @brooklyncartoons is an Instagram account of singlepanel cartoons that focuses on the intersection of becoming an adult and the entrenchment of technology in our everyday lives. It is the creation of Emmet Truxes, who in addition to cartooning also runs an L.A.-based architectural and interior design studio. His first book of cartoons, You Look Better Online, was published by Abrams in 2017.Read More
By the Author
We Only Dated for 11 Instagrams
From the hugely popular @OverheardLA Instagram account comes this illustrated collection of the entertaining, absurd, sometimes even poignant snippets of conversation overheard on the streets…