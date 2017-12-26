15,000+ Baby Names

You’ll find a name for your new baby in this book! 15,000+ Baby Names was designed to let you scan through a list of the most contemporary girls’ and boys’ names in print to find the right name for your new baby. This book includes the following features:

—Guidelines for naming your baby

—Names used by parents of a variety of racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds, including African American, British, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hispanic, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Jewish, Muslim, Polish, Russian, and more

—Origins, meanings, and famous namesakes

—A helpful cross-referencing system to lead you to related or similar names



Sample Listing (including: name, origin,meaning, famous namesake, cross-referencing, and variations/nicknames): Elizabeth (Hebrew) consecrated to God. Bible: the mother of John the Baptist. See also Beth, Betsy, Betty, Elsa, Lisa, Liza. Eliabeth, Elisa, Elisabet, Elisabeta, Elisabeth, Elisabethe, Elisabetta, Elisabette, Elise, Elisebet, Elisheba, Elisheva, Elissa, Eliz, Eliza, Elizabee, Elizabet, Elisabete, Elizaveta, Elizebeth, Ellice, Elsabeth, Elsbet, Elsbeth, Else, Elspet, Elspeth, Elspie, Elsy, Elysabeth, Elyssa, Elzbieta, Erzsébet, Helsa, Ilizzabet, Libby, Lusa, Yelisabeta