15,000+ Baby Names
You’ll find a name for your new baby in this book! 15,000+ Baby Names was designed to let you easily scan through a list girls’ and boys’ names to find the right name for your new baby. This book includes: guidelines for naming your baby; names from a variety of racial, ethnic, and religioius backgrounds; origins, meanings and famous namesakes; and a helpful cross-referencing system to lead you to related or similar names.Read More
You’ll find a name for your new baby in this book! 15,000+ Baby Names was designed to let you scan through a list of the most contemporary girls’ and boys’ names in print to find the right name for your new baby. This book includes the following features:
—Guidelines for naming your baby
—Names used by parents of a variety of racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds, including African American, British, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hispanic, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Jewish, Muslim, Polish, Russian, and more
—Origins, meanings, and famous namesakes
—A helpful cross-referencing system to lead you to related or similar names
Sample Listing (including: name, origin,meaning, famous namesake, cross-referencing, and variations/nicknames): Elizabeth (Hebrew) consecrated to God. Bible: the mother of John the Baptist. See also Beth, Betsy, Betty, Elsa, Lisa, Liza. Eliabeth, Elisa, Elisabet, Elisabeta, Elisabeth, Elisabethe, Elisabetta, Elisabette, Elise, Elisebet, Elisheba, Elisheva, Elissa, Eliz, Eliza, Elizabee, Elizabet, Elisabete, Elizaveta, Elizebeth, Ellice, Elsabeth, Elsbet, Elsbeth, Else, Elspet, Elspeth, Elspie, Elsy, Elysabeth, Elyssa, Elzbieta, Erzsébet, Helsa, Ilizzabet, Libby, Lusa, Yelisabeta
Edition: Digital original
