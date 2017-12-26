Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Bad Case of the Giggles

Poems That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

by

Illustrated by

The Giggles Are Gonna Get You!

Bolt the doors and get out of earshot when kids discover A Bad Case of the Giggles. One of the funniest collections of children’s poetry, this book includes creations from some of the most entertaining children’s poets, including Kenn Nesbitt, Bruce Lansky, Eric Ode, Bill Dodds, Joyce Armor, Linda Knaus, Eileen Spinelli, Robert Scotellaro, Rebecca Kai Dotlich and more.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

On Sale: February 24th 2015

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781476768496

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Giggle Poetry