Bob, Not Bob! *to be read as though you have the worst cold ever
Little Louie is stuck in bed with a bad cold. His nose is clogged, his ears are crackling, and his brain feels full. All he wants is his mom to take care of him, but whenever he calls out for her, his stuffed-up nose summons slobbery dog Bob instead!Read More
As Louie tries and tries to make himself understood in this funny picturebook, kids will love calling out with him, “Bob, not Bob!”
"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific."—Kirkus Reviews
* "[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
* "The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book, starred review
* "Every page offers a giggle. . . . [T]his is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly, starred review