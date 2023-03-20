Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Artisanal Kitchen: Holiday Cookies
The Ultimate Chewy, Gooey, Crispy, Crunchy Treats
Description
Holiday Cookies is the newest addition to the Artisanal Kitchen series, adapted from Chewy, Gooey, Crispy, Crunchy, Melt-in-Your-Mouth Cookies (Artisan, 2010) by Alice Medrich. Holiday Cookies provides dozens of foolproof recipes for cookies, bars, and savories of all textures, from simple holiday classics like Vanilla Bean Tuiles and Great Grahams to the more decadent Caramel Cheesecake Bars and Chunky Hazelnut Meringues. There are even some delicious savories that can double as hors d’oeuvres at the holiday buffet like Crunchy Seed Cookies and Salted Peanut Toffee Cookies.
Holiday Cookies, Holiday Cocktails, and Party Food, three new titles in the Artisanal Kitchen series, provide an indispensable arsenal of recipes that cover all the bases for a delicious holiday season.
