Picture Books for Messy Kids
Being messy is an inescapable part of childhood. It is something we should embrace—celebrating the creativity that comes from the chaos! And don’t worry, there is hope for the particularly messy kids… I for one, was a very messy kid. My bedroom was always cluttered. My coats never seemed to make their way onto hangers. My socks forever mismatched. But today I am the definition of tidy! Midnight cleaning sessions anyone? I won’t go to bed unless everything is put back in its proper place!
So, whether your kid is disorganized, sticky, mismatched, a clutter-bug, or anything in between, these books will wriggle their way right into your heart.
Little Messy Marcy Su
by Cherie Fu
Illustrated by Julie Kwon
This story is for all the exasperated parents tired of shouting, “GO CLEAN YOUR ROOM!” and for all the kids who are, of course, just doing their very best to keep organized. (Mom, if you’re reading this, I’m talking to you…)
Marcy Su couldn't help make messes, track mud on the floors, and get stains on her dresses.
But Marcy's Mama has had enough! Waipo and Waigong are visiting today, and Marcy's room is a disgrace. What will her grandparents think? Not to worry—Marcy knows just what to do! From doing the laundry to getting herself dressed, little Marcy Su will certainly go above and beyond than what Mama asked.
Cherie Fu's playful humor and bouncy rhythms, set against Julie Kwon's expressive illustrations, perfectly captures how a plucky daughter's exuberance and a tired mom come together amidst the beautiful chaos that surrounds them.
Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal
by Admiral William H. McRaven
Illustrated by Howard McWilliam
Skipper the seal is the most adorable companion to learning key life lessons from Navy SEAL training, and making your bed is very important. Just having a tidy space can be the first step for so much potential!
As Skipper the seal embarks on Navy SEAL training, he and his hardworking friends learn much more than how to pass a swimming test or how to dive off a ship. To be a great SEAL, you also have to take risks, deal with failure, and persevere through tough times—just as you do in life. (And always remember to make your bed!)
In this entertaining children's adaptation of his #1 New York Times bestseller, Admiral William H. McRaven shares life lessons from Navy SEAL training and encourages young readers to become their best selves.
Before joining LBYR, I spent time working with kids at a community center. You know how kids are always sort of oddly sticky? Well, quite literally every toy, book, and game at the community center were covered in a light film of kid-stickiness—no matter how much Lysol we sprayed things down with. This book understands that.
Little Louie’s story keeps getting messed up, and he’s not happy about it! What’s the point of telling his tale if he can’t tell it perfectly? But when he stops and takes a deep breath, he realizes that everything is actually just fine, and his story is a good one–imperfections and all.
Having a pet is hard work. And pets are truly the definition of messy. Just last night I sent my dog Finn outside to go potty before bedtime and he returned covered snout-to-paw in dirt—dirt that he then promptly (and happily) tracked through the house. Arthur has a lot to learn when he brings Pal home.
Arthur is thrilled when he gets a new puppy. He’s had a lot of experience with pets so he knows they’re as much work as they are fun.
Even so, when Pal tears the living room apart, wets on everything, and refuses to wear his leash, Arthur gets worried. His parents are unhappy with Pal’s behavior and even D.W. seems ready to banish the boisterous puppy to the garage. What if Arthur can’t control Pal-and Pal gets sent away to live on a farm?
Readers of all ages will laugh out loud as they follow Pal’s progress from mischievous scamp to dog show material under the loving guidance of his owner, Arthur.
Cold Turkey
by Corey Rosen Schwartz
by Kirsti Call
Illustrated by Chad Otis
Sometimes helping friends with their problems can leave you in a bit of a mess yourself! Life on the farm in the winter for these kind animals can be f-f-freezing. They’ll need to help each other bundle up, no matter how mismatched they may get!
Turkey woke up c-c-cold.
He wheezed, "It's ten degrees!"
I need to b-b-bundle up,
before I f-f-freeze!"
Sheep is shivering, Chicken is chilly, and Cow is quivering! Lucky for them, bundled-up Turkey is generous and shares his warm clothes with each of his barnyard friends. But once he's down to just his birthday suit, what's a cold turkey to do? (Not to worry—his friends will have him toasty again in no time!)
With rollicking rhythm and giggle-inducing illustrations, this heartwarming story of kindness is sure to be a hit with young readers at Thanksgiving, through snowy winter months, and all year-round!
As we saw with Arthur’s New Puppy, having a pet dog is a lot of work, so imagine what it’s like to have a pet porcupine! The snacks, the bath times, the potty training… When there are quills involved, things can get very messy, very fast.
Two children bring home a pet porcupine, but they can only keep her if she’s house-trained! After a whirlwind of increasingly zany approaches, the kids learn that sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to ask nicely. With Tom’s wit and dynamic artwork, this delightful story about learning to pee will bring joy and heart to young readers.
What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night
by Refe Tuma
by Susan Tuma
I swear it wasn’t me! It was the dinosaurs!!! – My new excuse for every mess I leave behind.
You might have noticed weird things happening in your house. Unexplainable messes. Food all over the kitchen floor. Who could the culprits be? Dinosaurs! Boasting bright and hilarious photographs, along with a story written from the point of view of an older, wiser sibling, Refe and Susan Tuma’s picture book documents a very messy adventure that shows just what the dinosaurs did last night.
Princess Dinosaur
by Daniel Kibblesmith
Illustrated by Ashley Quach
As we learned in What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night, dinos are EXPERT mess-makers, and Princess Dinosaur is no exception. She may even be the messiest of them all!
Princess Dinosaur loves wearing pink dresses and hosting fancy tea parties. But she also loves roaring and making messes. Embodying both parts of her personality to the fullest, Princess Dinosaur isn’t just one thing, she’s a princess and a dinosaur (and some other things, too)!