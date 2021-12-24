Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books for Messy Kids

Mara Brashem, Digital Marketing Assistant

Being messy is an inescapable part of childhood. It is something we should embrace—celebrating the creativity that comes from the chaos! And don’t worry, there is hope for the particularly messy kids… I for one, was a very messy kid. My bedroom was always cluttered. My coats never seemed to make their way onto hangers. My socks forever mismatched. But today I am the definition of tidy! Midnight cleaning sessions anyone? I won’t go to bed unless everything is put back in its proper place!

So, whether your kid is disorganized, sticky, mismatched, a clutter-bug, or anything in between, these books will wriggle their way right into your heart.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 