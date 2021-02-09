Corey Rosen Schwartz

Corey Rosen Schwartz is the author of The Three Ninja Pigs, Ninja Red Riding Hood, and many other rhyming picture books. Corey hates the c-c-cold and spends winters c-c-curled up with a good book. She lives in New Jersey, but dreams of one day moving to the Caribbean. She invites you to visit her online at coreyrosenschwartz.com.



Kirsti Call is the author of Cow Says Meow and Mootilda’s Bad Mood (co-authored by Corey). Kirsti is almost always f-f-freezing and likes to b-b-bundle up in literary scarves and gloves. She lives in Massachusetts with her husband and five little turkeys, and invites you to visit her online at kirsticall.com.



Chad Otis is the illustrator of Cuddle Monkey and the author and illustrator of Oliver the Curious Owl. Chad sometimes gets ch-ch-chilly in his home state of Washington, but keeps himself t-t-toasty by slurping espresso while he doodles. He invites you to visit him online at chadotis.com.