Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Chad Otis

Chad Otis worked with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney, Mattel, Hasbro, Nintendo, and DreamWorks for over twenty years as an animator, illustrator, and creative director. He now creates books for children and is the illustrator of Cuddle Monkey (written by Blake Hellman) and the author and illustrator of Oliver the Curious Owl. He lives in Seattle.
Read More Arrow Icon