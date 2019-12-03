Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chad Otis
Chad Otis worked with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Disney, Mattel, Hasbro, Nintendo, and DreamWorks for over twenty years as an animator, illustrator, and creative director. He now creates books for children and is the illustrator of Cuddle Monkey (written by Blake Hellman) and the author and illustrator of Oliver the Curious Owl. He lives in Seattle.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Oliver the Curious Owl
Oliver the owl questions anything and everything in this charmingly funny story that asks who, what, when, where, and why!The only question Oliver's family ever…