Oliver the Curious Owl
Oliver the owl questions anything and everything in this charmingly funny story that asks who, what, when, where, and why!
The only question Oliver’s family ever asks is Who? Who? Who? But he wants to know more:
Who lives in those faraway woods?
Where does the river go?
Why can’t I leave our tree?
When his curiosity gets the better of him, Oliver — and his best buddy, Bug — travel far from the safety of home to get answers about the wonderful world they live in. But after a day of exploration, how will the friends find their way back?
In this delightful story of discovery, an inquisitive owl inspires those around him to let their curiosity take flight!
