Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Oliver the Curious Owl

Oliver the Curious Owl

by

Oliver the owl questions anything and everything in this charmingly funny story that asks who, what, when, where, and why!

The only question Oliver’s family ever asks is Who? Who? Who? But he wants to know more:

Who lives in those faraway woods?
Where does the river go?
Why can’t I leave our tree?

When his curiosity gets the better of him, Oliver — and his best buddy, Bug — travel far from the safety of home to get answers about the wonderful world they live in. But after a day of exploration, how will the friends find their way back?

In this delightful story of discovery, an inquisitive owl inspires those around him to let their curiosity take flight!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: August 11th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316529877

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews