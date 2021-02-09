Cold Turkey
Cold Turkey

by

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316430111

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 12th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Thanksgiving

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
The Mitten meets How to Catch a Turkey in this absurd-yet-heartwarming read-aloud that's perfect for Thanksgiving—or anytime you're feeling ch-ch-chilly!
 
Turkey woke up c-c-cold.
He wheezed, "It's ten degrees!"
I need to b-b-bundle up,
before I f-f-freeze!"

Sheep is shivering, Chicken is chilly, and Cow is quivering! Lucky for them, bundled-up Turkey is generous and shares his warm clothes with each of his barnyard friends. But once he's down to just his birthday suit, what's a cold turkey to do? (Not to worry—his friends will have him toasty again in no time!)

With rollicking rhythm and giggle-inducing illustrations, this heartwarming story of kindness is sure to be a hit with young readers at Thanksgiving, through snowy winter months, and all year-round!

