Cherie Fu was raised by immigrants, in a home filled with the garlicky aroma of wok-fried food and the crackling of mahjong tiles. When she became the mother of two audacious little girls, a creative interest was ignited. Inspired by childhood's wondrous humor and optimism, she began imagining characters and telling stories that reflected her own family's cultural experience. Little Messy Marcy Su is her debut picture book. She lives in Austin with her messy husband and even messier daughters.



Julie Kwon is an artist and illustrator based in Philadelphia, where she can often be found either making a mess or procrastinating on cleaning one up. A graduate of the Brown/RISD Dual-Degree program, her work is heavily inspired by the many books and comics she read growing up, as well as her childhood memories of wandering in the woods of her hometown. In addition to Little Messy Marcy Su, she has illustrated The Fearless Flights of Hazel Ying Lee and Peter Lee's Notes from the Field. Julie invites you to visit her website at juliekwonart.com.