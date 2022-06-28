Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Picture Books About Being American

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

America has always had a difficult and complicated relationship with its people, and no two people or groups have had the same experience in this country. Some of those experiences were good, some were bad, and some were both. Explaining that history to little ones can be hard, but knowing our history and understanding its truths is important. Here is a list of picture books about what it means to be an American seen through the eyes of different people at different times in history.