Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman-Guillaume
Ibtihaj Muhammad
Ibtihaj Muhammad is a fencer and the first Muslim American woman in hijab to compete for the United States in the Olympic Games. She is also the first female Muslim American to medal at the Olympic Games, winning bronze in the women’s saber team event. An activist, speaker, and entrepreneur, Ibtihaj has written a memoir, Proud, and inspired the first hijabi Barbie in her likeness. She invites you to visit her online at ibtihajmuhammad.com.
By the Author
The Proudest Blue
A powerful, vibrantly illustrated story about the first day of school--and two sisters on one's first day of hijab--by Olympic medalist and social justice activist…
Proud (Young Readers Edition)
The inspiring and critically acclaimed all-American story of faith, family, hard work, and perseverance by Olympic fencer, activist, and Time "100 Most Influential People" honoree…
Proud
THE FIRST FEMALE MUSLIM AMERICAN TO MEDAL AT THE OLYMPIC GAMESNAMED ONE OF TIME'S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLEGrowing up in New Jersey as the only…