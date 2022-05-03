The Kindest Red

What kind of world do you want?



Faizah knows just how to answer her teacher’s question: She wants a kind world, as special as her sister’s hijab, a world of friends helping one another. Faizah spends school-picture day finding fun ways to help her classmates. But when picture day takes an unexpected turn, Faizah learns that acts of kindness can come back to you in beautiful ways.



In empowering words and breathtaking illustrations, the award-winning, bestselling team behind The Proudest Blue celebrates the beauty of faith, family, and friendship.