The Kindest Red

What kind of world do you want?
Faizah knows just how to answer her teacher’s question: She wants a kind world, as special as her sister’s hijab, a world of friends helping one another. Faizah spends school-picture day finding fun ways to help her classmates. But when picture day takes an unexpected turn, Faizah learns that acts of kindness can come back to you in beautiful ways.
In empowering words and breathtaking illustrations, the award-winning, bestselling team behind The Proudest Blue celebrates the beauty of faith, family, and friendship.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for The Proudest Blue:"Inspiring.... The lovely, playful illustrations by Aly capture the spirit of imagination and sisterly solidarity in the face of bullying."—New York Times Book Review
*On 5 state award lists!*
* "Memorable and inspiring.... Triumphant and true."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "A lovely blend of emotional lyricism and closely observed everyday life."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Aly's ink-wash-and-pencil illustrations settle and soar along with the language.... This story, as both window and mirror, inevitably educates, but more important, it encourages pride in and respect for hijab through a tale of two sisters, their bond strengthened by faith."—Booklist, starred review
* "This excellent story about identity, visibility, and confidence, touches on rites of passage, bonds between sisters, and bullying and is unapologetic in tackling misconceptions and demanding equality."—School Library Journal, starred review
"Hatem Aly's ink-wash and watercolour illustrations perfectly complement the lyricism of Muhammed and Ali's moving text."—The Globe and Mail