Hatem Aly
Hatem Aly is an Egyptian-born illustrator whose work has been featured on television and in multiple publications worldwide. Among other books, he illustrated Newbery Honor winning novel The Inquisitor’s Tale by Adam Gidwitz. He currently lives in New Brunswick, Canada, with his wife, son, and more pets than people.
By the Author
The Proudest Blue
A powerful, vibrantly illustrated story about the first day of school--and two sisters on one's first day of hijab--by Olympic medalist and social justice activist…
Not So Normal Norbert
James Patterson's rollicking new middle grade novel is a hilarious adventure into a futuristic world, where different is dangerous, imagination is insanity, and creativity is…