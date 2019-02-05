Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. K. Ali
S. K. Ali is the award-winning author of Saints and Misfits and Love from A to Z and the coeditor of an upcoming Eid anthology. Like Faizah and Asiya, she and her sister visited hijab shops every year before the first day of school to choose their proudest colors.
By the Author
The Proudest Blue
A powerful, vibrantly illustrated story about the first day of school--and two sisters on one's first day of hijab--by Olympic medalist and social justice activist…