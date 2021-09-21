For fans of Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, here is a poetic story filled with expressive art that empowers South Asian children living in the United States and celebrates being bicultural.



Pavadais in bright gold colors

Jersey shirts and faded jeans

Swapping, changing, feeling seen…

Which is the color of me?



A young girl longs to know where she fits in: Is she American? Or is she Indian? Does she have to pick or can she be both? With bright, joyful rhyme, and paired with an immersive art style using American and Indian fabrics, American Desi celebrates the experiences of young children growing up first and second generation Indian American: straddling the two cultural worlds they belong to, embracing all they love of both worlds and refusing to be limited by either. This story is a powerful tribute to the joy of being South Asian and for every reader who aspires to bridge their worlds with grace, grit, and confidence.