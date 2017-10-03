Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Barb Rosenstock
Barb Rosenstock is the author of the Caldecott Honor book The Noisy Paint Box, Thomas Jefferson Builds a Library, The Camping Trip that Changed America, and several others that have received numerous accolades and starred reviews. She lives in Illinois with her husband, sons, and two big poodles.
By the Author
Leave It to Abigail!
In this inspiring tribute, award-winning author Barb Rosenstock and New York Times bestselling artist Elizabeth Baddeley tell the true story of one of America's greatest…
Otis and Will Discover the Deep
The suspenseful, little-known true story of two determined pioneers who made the first dive into the deep ocean. On June 6, 1930, engineer Otis…