Edwin Fotheringham grew up in Sydney, Australia, and attended the University of Washington School of Art in Seattle, where he currently lives. He began his career as an illustrator working on a variety of projects, from CD covers to Neiman Marcus print ads. Other clients include The New Yorker and The Wall Street Journal. Edwin has also illustrated a number of children’s books, including Thomas Paine and the Dangerous Word by Sarah Jane Marsh, Tony Baloney by Pam Muñoz Ryan, and What to Do About Alice? by Barbara Kerley, which received the Robert F. Sibert Honor. See more of his work online at edfotheringham.com.