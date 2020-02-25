Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Most Wanted
The Revolutionary Partnership of John Hancock & Samuel Adams
John Hancock and Samuel Adams were an unlikely pair of troublemakers. Hancock was young and dashing. Adams was old and stodgy. But working together, they rallied the people of Boston against the unfair policies of Great Britain and inspired American resistance. And to King George, they became a royal pain.
When the British army began marching toward Lexington and Concord, sending Hancock and Adams fleeing into the woods, the two men couldn’t help but worry–this time, had they gone too far?
Rich with historical detail and primary sources, this spirited tale takes readers through ten years of taxes and tea-tossing, tyranny and town hall meetings. The team behind Thomas Paine and the Dangerous Word reunites for a lively look at the origins of the American Revolution told through the powerful partnership of two legendary founders.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Engaging and thoroughly researched. . . . [This tale] shows that the study of history can be anything but boring."—Publishers Weekly
* "A lively, insightful look at the origins of the American Revolution."—Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
PRAISE FOR THOMAS PAINE AND THE DANGEROUS WORD
2019 NCSS/CBC Notable Children's Trade Book in the Field of Social Studies
2019 NCTE Notable Children's Book in the Language Arts
* "Marsh does a fine job of mixing the personal and public elements of Paine's life; he comes across as not just a historical figure, but a fully realized fellow, with hopes and dreams, enthusiasms and disappointments. . . . Her lively text is complemented by Fotheringham's artwork, . . . which sets the mood on every page."—Booklist (starred review)
"The power of the pen resonates both in the narrative and in illustrations depicting Paine brandishing a quill pen that grows in size as his words capture the imagination of the colonists. Making the point that words matter, Fotheringham flings hand-lettered words, phrases, and written documents across the pages marking a turning point in Paine's life. This stirring biography moves along briskly . . . but Marsh's clear prose style and short, declarative sentences allow readers to follow events easily--and even to slow down and think about them."—Horn Book
