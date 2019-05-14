Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The ABCs of AOC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from A to Z
The ABCs of AOC is an inspiring, educational, and giftable book about the representative taking Congress–and the media–by storm.Read More
This empowering and informative book is the perfect conversation starter for young people interested in government and activism, and the ultimate gift for anyone who wants to learn more about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
From Advocate to Feminist, Grassroots to Queens, and Revolutionary to Zeal, The ABCs of AOC introduces readers to values, places, and issues that relate to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s life and platform. A clear and engaging explanation of each term is paired with a stunning, contemporary illustration that will delight readers. This is an alphabet book like no other!
The book closes with a wealth of information expanding on the A-Z of concepts introduced, for readers ready to learn more about the revolutionary congresswoman and the US government. Packed with vibrant art and fascinating facts, this tome is perfect for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admirers, and readers of Notorious RBG, I Dissent!, and Rad American Women A-Z!
