Jamia Wilson
Jamia Wilson is a feminist activist and author of Young, Gifted, and Black and Step Into Your Power. She also wrote the oral history in Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World and co-authored Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Advocacy, and Activism for All.Read More
By the Author
The ABCs of AOC
The ABCs of AOC is an inspiring, educational, and giftable book about the representative taking Congress--and the media--by storm. This empowering and informative book is…