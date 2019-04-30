Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jamia Wilson

Jamia Wilson is a feminist activist and author of Young, Gifted, and Black and Step Into Your Power. She also wrote the oral history in Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World and co-authored Road Map for Revolutionaries: Resistance, Advocacy, and Activism for All.
