Read with Pride!

Andie Divelbiss, Marketing Assistant

Celebrate Pride month with these reads for children of all ages that focus on LGBTQIA+ characters and stories! Representation matters. Seeing yourself reflected in books from a young age can be affirming and even lifesaving. It’s important to know that you’re not alone on your journey, wherever it may take you. It’s equally important to learn about the experiences of those with different identities from our own. By doing so, we can develop the empathy necessary to help create a kinder and more equitable world. Read and support all the shades of the rainbow with these books about being proud to be YOU.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 