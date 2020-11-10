Lilla the Accidental Witch
by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316538831

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: July 6th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 240

Magic is tough. Family is tougher. Boys are a complete mystery. Follow Lilla as she stumbles her way through each of them in Eleanor Crewes’s uniquely illustrated debut middle-grade graphic novel.

Thirteen-year-old Lilla feels she is a bit different. She’s quiet and shy and sometimes feels uncomfortable in the company of boys. She’d much rather spend time by herself drawing and daydreaming. This summer, while staying with her aunt in rural Italy, Lilla discovers a book of magic which reveals that she is a witch with special powers, the magic of ‘Strega’.

But unbeknownst to her, an ancient witch, Stregamama, threatens to ruin more than just her summer. Lilla is soon faced with a choice that could change her life forever.

