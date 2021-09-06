Janet Key

Janet Key is a prolific and award-winning writer of over twenty short stories and plays. Her short stories have been thrice nominated for the Pushcart Prize; her plays have been performed by Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Company and at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s Southern Writer Project. In 2018, her story “Pedro” was awarded Gulf Coast’s Barthelme Prize for Short Prose, as judged by Roxane Gay, and her short play “Postscript” was selected for Samuel French’s Off-Off Broadway Festival.