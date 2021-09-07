Rob Kearney

Rob Kearney is the only openly gay professional strongman in the world. He is a North American champion, world-record holder, and a Pro Ambassador for Athlete Ally. Rob finds strength in taking pride in himself, support from friends and family, and working hard every day to make his dreams come true. He lives in Massachusetts with his husband, Joey.



Eric Rosswood is an LGBTQ+ activist and the award-winning author of Journey to Same-Sex Parenthood and The Ultimate Guide for Gay Dads. He believes being strong means being true to yourself and strives to do that every day by being the best dad, writer, and friend he can be. Eric lives in New York with his husband, Mat, and their two children.



Nidhi Chanani is the award-winning creator of the graphic novels Pashmina and Jukebox and the illustrator of many picture books, including I Will Be Fierce by Bea Birdsong. Rob’s story inspired her to start weightlifting, but she feels strongest when she is drawing, dreaming, and spending time with her family. Nidhi lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and kid. She invites you to visit her online at everydayloveart.com.