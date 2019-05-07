Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Niki Smith
Niki Smith is a cartoonist based out of Munich. She is a Lambda Literary Award-nomindated author for Crossplay, has been digitally published by DC Comics and The Nib, and has contributed to the Lambda Literary Award-winning Beyond anthology. This is her debut middle grade novel.Read More
The Deep & Dark Blue
The Witch Boy meets The Legend of Korra in this breathtaking, epic graphic novel. After a terrible political coup usurps their noble house, Hawke and…