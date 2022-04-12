Pick Your Favorite Bluey Character,Get a Picture Book!What should you and your kiddo do when Bluey-watching time is over? Pick up a book, of course! Don’t know what to read? No worries—we got you! Select your favorite Bluey character, and we’ll recommend a picture book to match.BLUEY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/sam-apple/the-day-the-kids-took-over/9780316428354/">The Day the Kids Took Over</a>by Sam Apple; illustrated by Julie RobineBluey’s knack for coming up with new and imaginative games is simply unmatchable. And there’s no doubt she believes she could run the world… that is until she needs a bit of help from Mum and Dad.The kids have some excellent ideas: turning the Grand Canyon into a ball pit, replacing all the sidewalks with trampolines.But running the world is a tough job. After the kids build a massive house of candy and then immediately eat all of their own furniture, they begin to have second thoughts.Will the kids give the adults one more chance to run the world?BINGO<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jenna-bush-hager/sisters-first/9780316534789/">Sisters First</a>by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush; illustrated by Ramona KaulitzkiCould you possibly imagine Bluey’s world without her little sister Bingo? While Bingo is a little more reserved and sensitive than her older sis, the two of them are like peas in a pod—better and stronger because they have each other (with just a few hiccups here and there). A young girl’s wish is granted when a new sister arrives. While the baby can’t do much, over time the big and little siblings become inseparable, playing and dancing, imagining and laughing. By each other’s sides, they are smarter, kinder, and braver than they ever thought they could be. And they are forever sisters first.This exquisite celebration of the bond between sisters is inspired by the spirited childhood of Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestseller Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.MUM<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/cynthia-erivo/remember-to-dream-ebere/9780316496155/">Remember to Dream, Ebere</a>by Cynthia Erivo; illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney BarlowChilli is the kind of mum all mums, and future mums, dream to be. With two very active kids, she always takes time to get fully involved in their imaginative games, encouraging creativity and imparting thought-provoking words of advice.When Ebere's mother puts her to bed at night, she always says, "Remember to dream, Ebere." And dream, Ebere does! Encouraged by her mother to make her dreams as big as possible, Ebere imagines herself as the captain of a rocket ship with the ability to go anywhere in the universe.A message of hope and possibility, award-winning star of stage and screen Cynthia Erivo's debut picture book is an ode to a child's imagination, a parent's love, and the big dreams shared by both.DAD<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/pierce-freelon/daddy-daughter-day/9780316055260/">Daddy-Daughter Day</a>by Pierce Freelon; illustrated by Olivia DuchessBandit is the best dad. Hands-down. No competition. (Sorry to my dad, who is also the best, but not quite Bandit level.) Bluey and Bingo’s dad manages to make every second of their play time together count and is never afraid to act silly in public. Feeling a bit tired? VERY. But oooookay, let’s play one more game! A daddy and daughter can’t let this perfect day go to waste—so what will they do and where will they go?Play hopscotch in the park or build a pillow fort and stay inside?Shoot the perfect alley-oop or host a tea party on the half-court line?Frolic like princesses or find a big tree to climb? If life gives them puddles, they’ll jump and splash and play!MUFFIN<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/daniel-kibblesmith/princess-dinosaur/9780316457606/">Princess Dinosaur</a>by Daniel Kibblesmith; illustrated by Ashley QuachMuffin is Bluey and Bingo’s sassy cousin. She knows she’s special and is not afraid to tell it like it is, exactly like Princess Dinosaur.Princess Dinosaur loves wearing pink dresses and hosting fancy tea parties. But she also loves roaring and making messes. Embodying both parts of her personality to the fullest, Princess Dinosaur isn’t just one thing, she’s a princess and a dinosaur (and some other things, too)!SOCKS<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/dorien-brouwers/wild-beings/9780316495516/">Wild Beings</a> by Dorien BrouwersSocks is a bit of a wild being herself. But walking on all fours, growling, and being prone to the occasional *chomp* gives Socks her adorable charm and doesn’t keep her from being included in all the fun.We are curious, strong, and fierce / We are creators, explorers, and seekers / We can climb, leap and run… We are WILD.This gloriously illustrated book for all ages is an ode to the kindred spirits of children and animals. With socio-emotional themes woven throughout, Wild Beings celebrates our universal and unbreakable bonds with Mother Nature, igniting a passion for playing and exploring the outdoors. As with her stunning debut picture book Sail, Dorien Brouwers leads us on a transformative journey through the wilderness to find our voice.LUCKY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/cale-atkinson/explorers-of-the-wild/9781484723401/">Explorers of the Wild</a>by Cale AtkinsonBluey’s next door neighbor Lucky is aptly named. This happy-go-lucky guy loves sports and adventure! (What yellow lab doesn’t love sports?)Boy and Bear both love to explore the outdoors. There are so many neat things to see, and so many strange things to find. These explorers are prepared for anything . . . except each other!When Bear and Boy meet in the woods, they're scared at first. Really scared. But soon these kings of the wild realize that no mountain is too big to conquer if you have a friend to climb it by your side.JUDO<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/jenna-bush-hager/the-superpower-sisterhood/9780316628440/">The Superpower Sisterhood</a> by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush; illustrated by Cyndi WojciechowskiBluey’s neighbor Judo doesn’t have any siblings of her own, so she loves playing with Bluey and Bingo. Spending time with the two Heeler girls teaches Judo valuable lessons in sisterhood and caring for one another.Emma has been lonely all her life growing up in a neighborhood with no other kids—until the day two sets of sisters move to her street! The girls immediately form a club, only to discover that something mysterious is going on. They’ve each always had special talents, but when they work together, it’s almost like their skills become…superpowers. Now the sisterhood is ready to help their neighborhood thrive, as long as they can keep the spooky Ms. Wigglestoot from discovering their secret. Or maybe there’s a way these super sisters can help their archnemesis too….From former first daughters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling Sisters First, The Superpower Sisterhood makes it clear that with sisters by your side, life is pretty exciting. And anything is possible!SNICKERS<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/faith-pray/perfectly-imperfect-mira/9780316541169/">Perfectly Imperfect Mira</a> by Faith PraySnickers may not be able to run the fastest or jump the farthest, but that’s okay! He embraces his body and knows he’s beautiful just the way he is.Mira wants to be perfect at everything she tries. Everyone around her is good at something, but Mira's not sure if she'll ever find a thing of her own.One day, Mira decides to try . . . and because of that one simple act, everything changes. With a stumble, a wobble, and a humongous flop or two, will Mira learn to find the beauty in her imperfections?Faith Pray's inspiring words and whimsical illustrations will encourage all of us to never be afraid of the second, third, or fiftieth try.HONEY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/meena-harris/ambitious-girl/9780316229692/">Ambitious Girl</a> by Meena Harris; illustrated by Marissa ValdezGood choice—we all know beagles are the superior breed. And no other Bluey character embraces the essence of Ambitious Girl more than thoughtful and assertive Honey! Do you remember that beautiful gnome village she built at school? Truly an ambitious masterpiece.When a young girl sees a strong woman on TV labeled as "too assertive" and "too ambitious," it sends her on a journey of discovery through past, present, and future about the challenges faced by women and girls and the ways in which they can reframe, redefine, and reclaim words meant to knock them down.As Ambitious Girl says:No "too that" or "too this"will stop what's inside us from flowering.CHLOE<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/pat-zietlow-miller/when-im-with-you/9780316429153/">When I’m With You</a> by Pat Zietlow Miller; illustrated by Eliza WheelerNothing is better than spending quality time with your BFF! Chloe and Bluey are the very best of friends and the two of them go on some of the greatest imaginative adventures together.From the time we are young, we are drawn to special people—the ones who complete our sentences and who know our favorite color, food, and song. The people who understand us and make us happier than anyone else in the world. After all, no matter how much time passes or how many miles tug us apart, there is no one quite like a best friend.From New York Times bestselling creators Pat Zietlow Miller and Eliza Wheeler, this jubilant celebration of friendship and the adventures of childhood will make your heart sing.MISSY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/simon-rich/im-terrified-of-bath-time/9780316628334/">I’m Terrified of Bath Time</a> by Simon Rich; illustrated by Tom ToroMissy is a bit of a scaredy…dare we say it? Cat! But with just a bit of encouragement, little Missy can flip that fear around and shine with bravery.And so begins a hilarious dip into the choppy waters of a nightly ritual that parents and children alike often dread. Filled with soapsuds, rubber duckies, and existential angst, Simon Rich’s debut picture book is a splashy tale of cleanliness—and survival. This irreverent read-aloud treat about facing fear and embracing adventure might just change the way you see bath time (and your bathroom) forever.RUSTY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/fabio-napoleoni/dragonboy/9780316462167/">Dragonboy</a> by Fabio NapoleoniRusty is silly and eager to be a good friend, just like Dragonboy! With Bluey and the rest of the kids at school by his side (especially Indy), he discovers and grows through imaginative play each and every day.Dragonboy is curious. He is playful, pensive, and kind. More than anything, he is himself: an imaginative little boy who loves to be a dragon. His stuffed animal friends—Darwin, Yellow Kitty, Simon, and Drako—are always by his side as he explores and discovers something new. Because the best part of an adventure is being with the ones who know you best.The first in a new series, Dragonboy is the friend every child has been waiting for, a little boy full of empathy and joy who's ready to discover anything and everything our wonderful world has to offer.INDY<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/robin-arzon/strong-mama/9780316299947/">Strong Mama</a> by Robin Arzón; illustrated by Addy Rivera SondaAfghan Hound Indy loves caring for little ones, like when she plays Early Baby and Mums and Dads! With her fabulous hair styles and bright, nurturing spirit, she is one strong pup.Before I met you, I dreamed of you. This is the story of how we first met.Ultramarathons. Bike sprints. Squats and deadlifts. Naps. Kitchen dance parties! All of it is in preparation for meeting Pequeno, the “Little One” growing in this strong mama’s belly. From first heartbeats and fluttery kicks to grinning grandparents and that first loud cry — pregnancy might just be the biggest workout yet! But there's nothing this mom and new baby can't tackle together as a team.New York Times bestselling author and Peloton Head Instructor Robin Arzón takes readers on sweat-packed journey through motherhood in this affirming and heartwarming celebration of mothers and parents everywhere.THE TERRIERS<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/christopher-denise/knight-owl/9780316310628/">Knight Owl</a> by Christopher DeniseTiny, unstoppable forces of nature, these terrier triplets are eager to be the finest protectors in all the land. You just know they’d be first in line for Knight School!Since the day he hatched, Owl dreamed of becoming a real knight. He may not be the biggest or the strongest, but his sharp nocturnal instincts can help protect the castle, especially since many knights have recently gone missing. While holding guard during Knight Night Watch, Owl is faced with the ultimate trial—a frightening intruder. It’s a daunting duel by any measure. But what Owl lacks in size, he makes up for in good ideas.Full of wordplay and optimism, this surprising display of bravery proves that cleverness (and friendship) can rule over brawn.CALYPSO<a href="https://www.lbyr.com/titles/david-elliott/color-the-sky/9780316212076/">Color the Sky</a> by David Elliott; illustrated by Evan TurkCalypso is such a fabulous teacher—encouraging creativity and individuality, while subtly drawing her students to work together harmoniously.Red, big / red, small / Red sits on my garden wall. / Blue, low / blue, high / Blue has taken to the sky….This tender and stirring read aloud uses the beauty of birds to invite readers to observe primary and secondary colors. With lyrical rhyme and striking pastel artwork by rising star-illustrator Evan Turk, Color the Sky masterfully captures childlike curiosity, wonder, and joy. Not only does it beckon readers to answer the call of exploring the outdoors, it encourages children to embrace the differences within themselves and the world around them.