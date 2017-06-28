Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shop Our 20% Off + Free Shipping Pre-Order Deals
Thrillers
Pre-Order
08 / 20 / 2019
Crime
Pre-Order
07 / 09 / 2019
Suspense
Pre-Order
07 / 30 / 2019
Political Ideologies
Pre-Order
08 / 27 / 2019
Suspense
Pre-Order
08 / 06 / 2019
Fantasy
Pre-Order
08 / 13 / 2019
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Pre-Order
08 / 06 / 2019
Crime
Pre-Order
06 / 25 / 2019
True Crime
Pre-Order
06 / 25 / 2019
Coloring Books
Pre-Order
04 / 16 / 2019
Browse Books by Genre
Discover the best in mystery & thriller on Novel Suspects
Popular Posts
7 Magical Novels About Witches
David Baldacci’s Memory Man Books in Order
What to Read After Kindred by Octavia Butler
The Best Tarot Decks for Beginners
The Broken Earth Trilogy in Order by N. K. Jemisin
Read David Baldacci’s King & Maxwell Series In Order
The Tequila Mockingbird Books: Cocktails with a Literary Twist
8 Great Harry Potter Gift Ideas
Read David Baldacci’s Camel Club Books in Order
In the News
HBG Big News This Week: June 24-28, 2019
Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 24-28, 2019: Elin is #1!: A thrilling moment for Elin Hilderbrand – her new novel Summer of ‘69 (LB) debuts this week at #1 on both the NYT Print Hardcover Fiction and Combined P&E bestseller lists and on the USA Today bestseller list! Amazon and counterfeiting: The most talked about […]Read more
HBG Big News This Week: June 17-21, 2019
Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 17-21, 2019: Industry news: Five members of the publishing and bookselling industry appeared Tuesday at hearings being conducted by the U.S. Trade Representative over the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a 25% tariff on $300 billion of goods imported […]Read more
HBG Big News This Week: June 10-14, 2019
Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 10-14, 2019: B&N developments: Last Friday, Barnes & Noble and private equity firm Elliott Advisors announced that they had entered into an agreement under which Elliott would acquire B&N for $475M in cash. Elliott purchased major UK bookstore chain Waterstones in […]Read more