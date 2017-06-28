In the News

June 28 2019 HBG Big News This Week: June 24-28, 2019 Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 24-28, 2019: Elin is #1!: A thrilling moment for Elin Hilderbrand – her new novel Summer of '69 (LB) debuts this week at #1 on both the NYT Print Hardcover Fiction and Combined P&E bestseller lists and on the USA Today bestseller list! Amazon and counterfeiting: The most talked about

June 21 2019 HBG Big News This Week: June 17-21, 2019 Following is a recap of major news at Hachette Book Group for the week of June 17-21, 2019: Industry news: Five members of the publishing and bookselling industry appeared Tuesday at hearings being conducted by the U.S. Trade Representative over the Trump administration's proposal to impose a 25% tariff on $300 billion of goods imported