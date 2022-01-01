Orders over $45 ship FREE

WorthyKids Back to School Reads

by Worthy Kids

It’s that time of year where we are switching our pool toys for backpacks and notebooks…back to school is officially here. We’ve rounded up some back to school reads for your littles ones.

 

A Door Made for Me

by Tyler Merritt

Illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre

This emotional and honest picture book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and acceptance to soothe the pain of blind prejudice.

In this story based on the author's childhood, a young Black boy confronts his first experience of overt racism. In recounting the events to his grandfather, the young narrator asks: “How can she hate me when she doesn’t know me?” Grandpa offers wisdom and encouragement to the child, reminding him that another person’s hate does not change the fact that he is loved and that he matters. While offering an unflinching look at the emotional impact of the encounter, Tyler Merritt presents a message of love and acceptance that will resonate with young readers and offer a starting point for conversations about racial equality between parent or caregiver and child.
 

 

The Inkwell Chronicles: The Ink of Elspet, Book 1

by J. D. Peabody

Immerse yourself in this fast-paced middle-grade fantasy about magic ink, a secret society, and a boy who yearns to make his mark.

When their father goes missing after a mysterious train crash, Everett and his little sister Bea find a curious pen in his belongings, and its magical Ink begins to rewrite their once-ordinary lives. The Ink leads them to a world they never knew existed—one teeming with impossible magic, formidable allies, and villains who are determined to destroy everything they hold dear. Together, Everett and Bea embark on an adventure through secret tunnels in England and Scotland to find and protect the last Inkwell, and ultimately to save their father. But in order to do so, Everett must find a way to tap into the most magical power of all: his courage. Perfect for fans of The Silver Arrow, the Bookwanderers, and Inkheart, this classic battle of good and evil pits creativity against the forces that would seek to blot it out for good. 
 

 

 

The Story of Juneteenth

by Dorena Williamson

Illustrated by Markia Jenai

Introduce little learners to the Juneteenth holiday with this 250-word board book about its origins and traditions.

What are the origins of America’s newest national holiday? With simple, age-appropriate language and colorful illustrations, this little board book introduces children to the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the people of Texas that all enslaved people were declared free and the Civil War had ended. The book also connects those events to today’s celebrations. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, The Story of Juneteenth distills a pivotal moment in U.S. history and creates an opportunity for further conversation between parent or caregiver and child.

Board book

 

The Night Baafore the First Day of School

by Dawn Young

by Pablo Pino

The sheep won't let Bo sleep in this hilarious tale of what can go wrong when the sheep you count run amok the night before the first day of school.

Anxious for the first day of school, Bo just wants to fall asleep so he'll be ready for the day. But when he tries counting sheep, the sheep get bored and scatter, and chaos ensues: "Sheep 5 snags a lunch bag and makes a strange creature. 6 swallows the apple Bo picked for his teacher. Sheep 7 grips scissors, and piece after piece, she snips and she clips, and she trims the flock's fleece." Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get enough sleep before his big day?

With 10 out-of-control sheep and the beleaguered Bo, this action-packed story will provide comic relief for anyone who might be a little nervous about the first day of school.

Hardcover
My First Day of School

by Michelle Medlock Adams

In this lively board book, a young boy starts his first day of school not knowing what to expect. Follow along as he explores his classroom, makes new friends, and enjoys all the creative and interesting activities school can offer. My First Day of School helps first-time students, from preschoolers to kindergartners, understand what happens at school, while providing parents the opportunity to answer questions their child may have. An enthusiastic narrator and bright, cheerful illustrations will have first-time students eagerly anticipating their first day of school.

Board book
S Is for Sharing (and Shark!)

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

by Georgina Chidlow-Irvin

Illustrated by Amy Husband

Learn all about sharing as flannel-clad ocean friends share their way through this super-silly adventure starring Shark and the letter S.

This zany group of animal friends models positive behaviors in stories that will have little ones giggling and joining in to "read" along. Each book focuses on a single letter of the alphabet and uses repetition and humor to explore concepts such as love, sharing, and gratitude.

In S Is for Sharing (and Shark!), a toothy shark attempts to learn the art of sharing with his fellow sea creatures, to humorous effect. The simple text tells a cumulative story that builds upon itself with each new S word: "S is for Sharing and Skis and School." The concept of sharing -- an important one as children enter classroom and playground environments -- is woven throughout, making this title perfect for the back-to-school season. Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter S as they learn about sharing with these adorably hip animal friends. Little hands will love the feeling of the soft "flocking" texture on the cover.


Board book
Dream Big, My Precious One

by Jill Roman Lord

Illustrated by Brittany E. Lakin

Celebrate the hopes and dreams you have for your little one with this rhyming picture book that inspires children to dream big, work hard, and trust in God.
 
In Dream Big, My Precious One, a narrator wonders what a young child will enjoy as he or she grows up—sports, art, music? The narrator imagines all of the incredible things the child could become, from "a doctor or zoologist, a nurse or archaeologist" all the way to "a preacher sharing God's good news, a captain on a sailing cruise, a vet to cure sick kangaroos!" Upbeat and playful, this book will inspire children to passionately pursue their dreams, knowing that God will be with them every step of the way.

 

 

Dive into The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls Series! This nine book series takes you on an action-packed journey of mysterious scrolls that transport a brother and sister back in time.

Get the entires series:

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Complete Series

by M. J. Thomas

The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls is an adventure-packed chapter book series for readers ages six to nine. The series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history. There they find a world filled with wonder, adventure, and danger. They must search for clues to solve the secret of the scrolls . . . or they will be stuck in time forever.


The books include a rich cast of supporting characters, including Great-Uncle Solomon, the eccentric archaeologist who discovered the scrolls; the angel Michael, who guides the children on their quests; and key figures from the Bible stories. 


This boxed paperback collection features all nine titles in the complete series. Titles include:
The Beginning—the story of Creation
Race to the Ark—the story of Noah and the flood
The Great Escape—the story of the plagues and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt
Journey to Jericho—the story of Joshua and walls of Jericho
The Shepherd's Stone—the story of David and Goliath
The Lion's Roar—the story of Daniel and the Lions
The King Is Born—the story of the Nativity
Miracles by the Sea—the story of Jesus' teaching and healing in Jerusalem
The Final Scroll—the story of the crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus

Trade Paperback