WorthyKids Back to School Reads
It’s that time of year where we are switching our pool toys for backpacks and notebooks…back to school is officially here. We’ve rounded up some back to school reads for your littles ones.
A Door Made for Me
by Tyler Merritt
Illustrated by Lonnie Ollivierre
This emotional and honest picture book explores a racist encounter from the perspective of a young Black boy, while offering a message of unconditional love and acceptance to soothe the pain of blind prejudice.In this story based on the author's childhood, a young Black boy confronts his first experience of overt racism. In recounting the events to his grandfather, the young narrator asks: “How can she hate me when she doesn’t know me?” Grandpa offers wisdom and encouragement to the child, reminding him that another person’s hate does not change the fact that he is loved and that he matters. While offering an unflinching look at the emotional impact of the encounter, Tyler Merritt presents a message of love and acceptance that will resonate with young readers and offer a starting point for conversations about racial equality between parent or caregiver and child.
The Inkwell Chronicles: The Ink of Elspet, Book 1
by J. D. Peabody
When their father goes missing after a mysterious train crash, Everett and his little sister Bea find a curious pen in his belongings, and its magical Ink begins to rewrite their once-ordinary lives. The Ink leads them to a world they never knew existed—one teeming with impossible magic, formidable allies, and villains who are determined to destroy everything they hold dear. Together, Everett and Bea embark on an adventure through secret tunnels in England and Scotland to find and protect the last Inkwell, and ultimately to save their father. But in order to do so, Everett must find a way to tap into the most magical power of all: his courage. Perfect for fans of The Silver Arrow, the Bookwanderers, and Inkheart, this classic battle of good and evil pits creativity against the forces that would seek to blot it out for good.
The Story of Juneteenth
by Dorena Williamson
Illustrated by Markia Jenai
Introduce little learners to the Juneteenth holiday with this 250-word board book about its origins and traditions.
What are the origins of America’s newest national holiday? With simple, age-appropriate language and colorful illustrations, this little board book introduces children to the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the people of Texas that all enslaved people were declared free and the Civil War had ended. The book also connects those events to today’s celebrations. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, The Story of Juneteenth distills a pivotal moment in U.S. history and creates an opportunity for further conversation between parent or caregiver and child.
The Night Baafore the First Day of School
by Dawn Young
by Pablo Pino
My First Day of School
by Michelle Medlock Adams
S Is for Sharing (and Shark!)
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
by Georgina Chidlow-Irvin
Illustrated by Amy Husband
In S Is for Sharing (and Shark!), a toothy shark attempts to learn the art of sharing with his fellow sea creatures, to humorous effect. The simple text tells a cumulative story that builds upon itself with each new S word: "S is for Sharing and Skis and School." The concept of sharing -- an important one as children enter classroom and playground environments -- is woven throughout, making this title perfect for the back-to-school season. Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter S as they learn about sharing with these adorably hip animal friends. Little hands will love the feeling of the soft "flocking" texture on the cover.
Dream Big, My Precious One
by Jill Roman Lord
Illustrated by Brittany E. Lakin
Dive into The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls Series! This nine book series takes you on an action-packed journey of mysterious scrolls that transport a brother and sister back in time.
Get the entires series:
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls: The Complete Series
by M. J. Thomas
The Secret of the Hidden Scrolls is an adventure-packed chapter book series for readers ages six to nine. The series follows siblings Peter and Mary and their dog, Hank, as they discover ancient scrolls that transport them back to key moments in biblical history. There they find a world filled with wonder, adventure, and danger. They must search for clues to solve the secret of the scrolls . . . or they will be stuck in time forever.
The books include a rich cast of supporting characters, including Great-Uncle Solomon, the eccentric archaeologist who discovered the scrolls; the angel Michael, who guides the children on their quests; and key figures from the Bible stories.
This boxed paperback collection features all nine titles in the complete series. Titles include:
The Beginning—the story of Creation
Race to the Ark—the story of Noah and the flood
The Great Escape—the story of the plagues and the Israelites' exodus from Egypt
Journey to Jericho—the story of Joshua and walls of Jericho
The Shepherd's Stone—the story of David and Goliath
The Lion's Roar—the story of Daniel and the Lions
The King Is Born—the story of the Nativity
Miracles by the Sea—the story of Jesus' teaching and healing in Jerusalem
The Final Scroll—the story of the crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus