J. D. Peabody

Author J.D. Peabody spent a number of years as a creative director at an ad agency, writing copy for various media. He was the cowriter for Jordin Spark's winning song on American Idol. J.D.'s screenplay, When Mountains Moved, won the Grand Prize Kairos Award presented by Movieguide. He now serves as lead pastor of New Day Church in Northeast Tacoma, Washington.

