The Inkwell Chronicles: The Ink of Elspet, Book 1

Immerse yourself in this fast-paced middle-grade fantasy about magic ink, a secret society, and a boy who yearns to make his mark.
When their father goes missing after a mysterious train crash, Everett and his little sister Bea find a curious pen in his belongings, and its magical Ink begins to rewrite their once-ordinary lives. The Ink leads them to a world they never knew existed—one teeming with impossible magic, formidable allies, and villains who are determined to destroy everything they hold dear. Together, Everett and Bea embark on an adventure through secret tunnels in England and Scotland to find and protect the last Inkwell, and ultimately to save their father. But in order to do so, Everett must find a way to tap into the most magical power of all: his courage. Perfect for fans of The Silver Arrow, the Bookwanderers, and Inkheart, this classic battle of good and evil pits creativity against the forces that would seek to blot it out for good.
Praise
Both nostalgic and inventive, the story is charming, and the magic compelling. A fantastic read-aloud.—Jordan Stratford, author of the Wollstonecraft Detective Agency series
Aided by a trio of delightfully eccentric authors (famed “Inklings” C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and Dorothy Sayers), a brother and sister embark on a heroic quest to find their abducted father. Buckle up for a breath-taking joyride through a magical world filled with inky darkness and shimmering light. J.D. Peabody has penned a luminous tale. A tour de force of the imagination. An astonishing debut.—Conrad Wesselhoeft, author of Dirt Bikes, Drones, and Other Ways to Fly