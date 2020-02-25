Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

7 Ate 9

7 Ate 9

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

6 has a problem.

Everyone knows that 7 is always after him. Word on the street is that 7 ate 9. If that’s true, 6’s days are numbered. Lucky for him, Private I is on the case. But the facts just don’t add up.

It’s odd.

Will Private I put two and two together and solve the problem . . . or is 6 next in line to be subtracted?

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: October 4th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368053433

