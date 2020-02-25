Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
7 Ate 9
6 has a problem.
Everyone knows that 7 is always after him. Word on the street is that 7 ate 9. If that’s true, 6’s days are numbered. Lucky for him, Private I is on the case. But the facts just don’t add up.
It’s odd.
Will Private I put two and two together and solve the problem . . . or is 6 next in line to be subtracted?
