Dormouse Dreams

Dormouse Dreams

Illustrated by

by

As Dormouse dreams–and snores–his way from winter to spring, he imagines going on fantastical adventures with his best dormouse friend. Whimsical illustrations feature other animals entertaining themselves with dart games, cross-country skiing, flying airplanes, and more while Dormouse hibernates. Readers can also follow the friend’s journey to Dormouse’s house, where she wakes him up for some real life pleasures, including daydreaming. This is the perfect bedtime book to snuggle up with when spring isn’t coming fast enough.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Bedtime & Dreams

On Sale: February 4th 2017

