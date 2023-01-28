Free shipping on orders $35+

The Artisanal Kitchen: Summer Cocktails
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Artisanal Kitchen: Summer Cocktails

Refreshing Margaritas, Mimosas, and Daiquiris—and the World's Best Gin and Tonic

by Nick Mautone

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Mar 30, 2021

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290381

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / General

Description

COOL DRINKS FOR HOT SUMMER DAYS

With their thirst-quenching profile, crisp acidity, and vibrant fruit flavors, juicy summer cocktails are pure refreshment and just what we crave, whether lounging poolside or working the grill. And here, from expert mixologist and hospitality maven Nick Mautone, are over 45 no-fail recipes for the very best of them, from classics like the piña colada and the Tom Collins to the perfect margarita and a killer mojito. Includes cocktails with wine, like peach sangria, and even fruit-forward alcohol-free cocktails like virgin watermelon punch. Oh, and that world’s best gin and tonic? The secret is ginger syrup.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Artisanal Kitchen