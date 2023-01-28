The Artisanal Kitchen: Summer Cocktails

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 30, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

COOL DRINKS FOR HOT SUMMER DAYS



With their thirst-quenching profile, crisp acidity, and vibrant fruit flavors, juicy summer cocktails are pure refreshment and just what we crave, whether lounging poolside or working the grill. And here, from expert mixologist and hospitality maven Nick Mautone, are over 45 no-fail recipes for the very best of them, from classics like the piña colada and the Tom Collins to the perfect margarita and a killer mojito. Includes cocktails with wine, like peach sangria, and even fruit-forward alcohol-free cocktails like virgin watermelon punch. Oh, and that world’s best gin and tonic? The secret is ginger syrup.