Mad Hungry: Sunday Suppers
Mad Hungry: Sunday Suppers

Go-To Recipes for a Special Weekend Meal

by Lucinda Scala Quinn

On Sale

Sep 3, 2019

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659547

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

Description

There’s no better way to prepare for the coming week than with a comforting meal, and here is trusted cookbook author Lucinda Scala Quinn with a collection of her best recipes for getting the family together on a Sunday night. Recipes for classic chicken dinners like Chicken Parmesan and Vinegar-Glossed Chicken, hearty beef stews, roasts, and appetizing sides like Maple-Thyme Roasted Carrots and Steamed Yet Crispy String Beans will make a satisfying dinner easier than ever. Everybody loves an excuse to gather around the table for a home-cooked meal, and these recipes will give you an excuse to do so more often.
 

What's Inside

The Artisanal Kitchen