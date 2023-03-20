Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Mad Hungry: Sunday Suppers
Go-To Recipes for a Special Weekend Meal
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 3, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
There’s no better way to prepare for the coming week than with a comforting meal, and here is trusted cookbook author Lucinda Scala Quinn with a collection of her best recipes for getting the family together on a Sunday night. Recipes for classic chicken dinners like Chicken Parmesan and Vinegar-Glossed Chicken, hearty beef stews, roasts, and appetizing sides like Maple-Thyme Roasted Carrots and Steamed Yet Crispy String Beans will make a satisfying dinner easier than ever. Everybody loves an excuse to gather around the table for a home-cooked meal, and these recipes will give you an excuse to do so more often.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use