Explorers of the Wild

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Boy and Bear both love to explore the outdoors. There are so many neat things to see, and so many strange things to find. These explorers are prepared for anything . . . except each other!

When Bear and Boy meet in the woods, they’re scared at first. Really scared. But soon these kings of the wild realize that no mountain is too big to conquer if you have a friend to climb it by your side.
Praise for Explorers of the Wild
Praise for To the Sea

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nature & The Natural World

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368002929

Praise

"[An] exquisite book . . . [with] ravishing art."—USA Today
"An unusual and appealing story about friendship."—School Library Journal
"A whale's tale that dives deep and surfaces with useful lessons about making, keeping, and helping friends."—Kirkus Reviews
