Praise for Explorers of the Wild

“[An] exquisite book . . . [with] ravishing art.”

–USA Today

Praise for To the Sea



“A whale’s tale that dives deep and surfaces with useful lessons about making, keeping, and helping friends.”

–Kirkus Reviews

“An unusual and appealing story about friendship.”

–School Library Journal

Boy and Bear both love to explore the outdoors. There are so many neat things to see, and so many strange things to find. These explorers are prepared for anything . . . except each other!When Bear and Boy meet in the woods, they’re scared at first. Really scared. But soon these kings of the wild realize that no mountain is too big to conquer if you have a friend to climb it by your side.