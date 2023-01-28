Free shipping on orders $35+

The Artisanal Kitchen: Barbecue Sides
Perfect Slaws, Salads, and Snacks for Your Next Cookout

by Adam Perry Lang

by Peter Kaminsky

On Sale

Mar 30, 2021

Page Count

96 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290398

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Barbecue & Grilling

STELLAR COOKOUT SIDES

Move the meat from the center of the table and let these innovative side dishes steal the spotlight. Written by celebrated pitmaster Adam Perry Lang, Barbecue Sides includes a dozen-plus recipes for melting, creamy, and crispy dishes like Bubbling Bacon Butter Beans, Smoked-Corn Flan, and Scruffed Carbonara Potatoes that temper the strength of brawny barbecue mains without getting in the way of flavor. The menu is rounded out with a dozen additional recipes for fresh, sprightly, and green sides, like Mango Cilantro Salad and Green Apple, Cabbage, and Caraway Slaw, as well as pickled vegetables that add refreshing high notes and contrast to a plate. These first-rate side dishes will elevate your barbecue.

