Books About Anxiety & Relaxation Techniques
Anxiety is a feeling of unease, worry, or nervousness, usually about a looming event or something where the outcome is uncertain. It is a feeling that most people experience at least once in their lifetime, but it’s a hard thing to deal with when it happening to you. It’s especially hard for young children to understand or navigate. To help them understand and deal with this confusing and worrisome emotion, we have put together a list of books about anxiety including some with relaxation techniques. From picture books through novels, there’s a book for everyone! (And sometimes adults need reminders too!)
A groovy jellyfish helps a scared-of-everything sardine learn to take its problems in stride in this humorous picture book about wiggling your worries away. With the help of a few awesome dance moves your little ones will learn to face their fears in this feel story.
When a sardine who's scared of everything loses its handbook for staying safe in the sea, it goes into total panic mode. But right as big, scary shadows are surrounding it, the sardine runs into a jellyfish preaching the wisdom of wiggling your worries away. Try it! Wiggle up...wiggle down ...wiggle all around! When you're done, your problems might not seem so enormous—and those scary shadows might turn out to be friends!
This book in the Little Unicorn series about coping with strong feelings offers tools to manage anxiety or fear of the dark—and integrates a breathing exercise right into the story.
A little unicorn's rainbow-colored mane is magic—it shifts to a single color when he's feeling a particularly strong emotion. At bedtime, he often is scared of the dark, and his mane turns bright green. But when he repeats a special three-step breathing exercise, his fear disappears and his rainbow returns—and if he ever feels scared again, he'll know just what to do.
Being Edie Is Hard Today
by Ben Brashares
Illustrated by Elizabeth Bergeland
If you want an original, wry, and poignant take on having a bad day, and trying again the next, this is the one.
This warm and tender story about being yourself – even when you're sad, anxious, or feeling lonely—reminds readers that human connection is essential, tears can heal, and a new day is always coming.
Being Edie is hard today. No one understands. Not her mother. Not her teachers, or the kids at school. If only if she could be an animal! Edie's imagination may be the perfect escape, but she can't run from her feelings forever if she's going to be comfortable in her own skin.
The Invisible String
by Patrice Karst
Illustrated by Joanne Lew-Vriethoff
This wonderful and thought-provoking book is perfect for coping with all kinds of separation anxiety, loss, and grief.
In this relatable and reassuring contemporary classic, a mother tells her two children that they're all connected by an invisible string. "That's impossible!" the children insist, but still they want to know more: "What kind of string?" The answer is the simple truth that binds us all: An Invisible String made of love. Even though you can't see it with your eyes, you can feel it deep in your heart, and know that you are always connected to the ones you love. Does everybody have an Invisible String? How far does it reach? Does it ever go away? This heartwarming picture book for all ages explores questions about the intangible yet unbreakable connections between us, and opens up deeper conversations about love.
When You Are Brave
by Pat Zietlow Miller
Illustrated by Eliza Wheeler
An inspiring picture book affirmation about having courage even in difficult times, because some days, when everything around you seems scary, you have to be brave.
Saying goodbye to neighbors. Worrying about new friends. Passing through a big city. Seeing a dark road ahead. In these moments, a young girl feels small and quiet and alone. But when she breathes deeply and looks inside herself, a hidden spark of courage appears, one she can nurture and grow until she glows inside and out.
Start worrying less and enjoying life with this book for people who worry or struggle with anxiety!
We all have a mixture of fun and not-so fun feelings. And everyone feels worried sometimes. But too much anxiety can get in the way. So this book is here to help you identify your anxiety, understand why it's just part of that thing we call life, and equip you with all the tools you need to find calm again.
Playfully presented, packed with fun and helpful illustrations, and expertly vetted, author-artist Rachel Brian (co-creator of the viral "Tea Consent" video) delivers a must-have book for anyone who wonders why they worry or how to better live with their anxiety. From recognizing when you're feeling anxious and worried, to taking charge by training your brain and using awesome techniques to help you feel good again, this book will have you worrying less and living more.
A stunning voice-driven novel about grief, family, and putting the pieces back together.
Maddy Gaines sees danger everywhere she looks: at the bus stop, around the roller rink, in the woods, and (especially) by the ocean. When Maddy meets a mysterious boy setting booby traps in the North Carolina woods, she suspects is Billy Holcomb – the boy who went missing in the fall.
As Maddy tries to uncover the truth about Billy Holcomb, ghosts from her own past surface, her best friend starts to slip away, and Maddy's world tilts once again. Can she put the pieces of her life back together, even if some of them are lost forever?