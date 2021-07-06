Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Books About Anxiety & Relaxation Techniques

Shanese Mullins, Marketing Assistant

Anxiety is a feeling of unease, worry, or nervousness, usually about a looming event or something where the outcome is uncertain. It is a feeling that most people experience at least once in their lifetime, but it’s a hard thing to deal with when it happening to you. It’s especially hard for young children to understand or navigate. To help them understand and deal with this confusing and worrisome emotion, we have put together a list of books about anxiety including some with relaxation techniques. From picture books through novels, there’s a book for everyone! (And sometimes adults need reminders too!)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 