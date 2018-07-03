Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
When You Are Brave
An inspiring picture book affirmation about having courage even in difficult times, because some days, when everything around you seems scary, you have to be brave.Read More
Saying goodbye to neighbors. Worrying about new friends. Passing through a big city. Seeing a dark road ahead. In these moments, a young girl feels small and quiet and alone. But when she breathes deeply and looks inside herself, a hidden spark of courage appears, one she can nurture and grow until she glows inside and out.
New York Times bestselling author Pat Zietlow Miller’s uplifting words join New York Times bestselling illustrator Eliza Wheeler’s luminous art to inspire young readers to embrace their inner light–no matter what they’re facing–and to be brave.
Saying goodbye to neighbors. Worrying about new friends. Passing through a big city. Seeing a dark road ahead. In these moments, a young girl feels small and quiet and alone. But when she breathes deeply and looks inside herself, a hidden spark of courage appears, one she can nurture and grow until she glows inside and out.
New York Times bestselling author Pat Zietlow Miller’s uplifting words join New York Times bestselling illustrator Eliza Wheeler’s luminous art to inspire young readers to embrace their inner light–no matter what they’re facing–and to be brave.
Praise
Praise for When You Are Brave:
"Dazzling... For lovers of Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López's The Day You Begin (2018), a sweet lesson on how to glow from the inside out."
—Kirkus Reviews
—Kirkus Reviews
"Helps show children they can learn to be in charge of their feelings and that a positive attitude will go far in allaying fear of the unknown."—Booklist
"This is a wonderfully encouraging message that is well expressed and supported by illustrations that start out dark and scary and end light and colorful."—School Library Connection
Praise for Wherever You Go:
* "Captivating artwork and rhyme."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "This lovely offering appeal[s] both as an inspirational gift book and as a bedtime tale."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"There is so much to see and discover that the reader will spend extra time exploring each detailed page...a sweet, beautifully illustrated book about exploring one's world but knowing you can always go home."—School Library Connection
"All is warmth and pleasure in this adventure, and the best is, of course, the ability to go home."—Booklist
"A motivational piece about the courage to overcome obstacles...gorgeously detailed."
—School Library Journal
—School Library Journal