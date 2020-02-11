Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melanie Conklin
Melanie Conklin grew up in North Carolina and worked as a product designer for ten years before she began to write. Counting Thyme is her debut middle grade novel. Her second novel for young readers, All the Missing Pieces, publishes with Disney-Hyperion in 2020. When she’s not writing, Melanie spends her time doodling and dreaming up new ways to be creative. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and sons.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use