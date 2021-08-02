Every Missing Piece

A stunning voice-driven novel about grief, family, and putting the pieces back together for “fans of Rebecca Stead and Erin Entrada Kelly” (BCCB) and “readers who enjoyed The Thing About Jellyfish (Booklist).





Maddy Gaines sees danger everywhere she looks: at the bus stop, around the roller rink, in the woods, and (especially) by the ocean. When Maddy meets a mysterious boy setting booby traps in the North Carolina woods, she suspects is Billy Holcomb–the boy who went missing in the fall.





As Maddy tries to uncover the truth about Billy Holcomb, ghosts from her own past surface, her best friend starts to slip away, and Maddy’s world tilts once again. Can she put the pieces of her life back together, even if some of them are lost forever?