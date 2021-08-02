A stunning voice-driven novel about grief, family, and putting the pieces back together for “fans of Rebecca Stead and Erin Entrada Kelly” (BCCB) and “readers who enjoyed The Thing About Jellyfish (Booklist).
Maddy Gaines sees danger everywhere she looks: at the bus stop, around the roller rink, in the woods, and (especially) by the ocean. When Maddy meets a mysterious boy setting booby traps in the North Carolina woods, she suspects is Billy Holcomb–the boy who went missing in the fall.
As Maddy tries to uncover the truth about Billy Holcomb, ghosts from her own past surface, her best friend starts to slip away, and Maddy’s world tilts once again. Can she put the pieces of her life back together, even if some of them are lost forever?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Every Missing Piece:
"Conklin's well-paced narrative nimbly incorporates Maddy's ever-present fear and lingering grief into a nuanced tale of a tween discovering that things aren't always what they seem."—Publishers Weekly
"Conklin's fine Southern storytelling, complete with Cheerwine, homemade pies, and pig pickin's, blends these nuanced realities with care."—Kirkus
"Fans of Rebecca Stead and Erin Entrada Kelly will appreciate the author's compassion for kids navigating the dynamics of an uncertain world."—BCCB
"In this heartfelt story about a family struggling through adjustments big and small, Maddy's efforts to make sense of the changes in her life will inspire young readers."—School Library Journal
"Conklin's strength as a writer keeps this story hopeful, even lighthearted and funny at times. Readers who enjoyed The Thing about Jellyfish will find this enjoyable too."—Booklist