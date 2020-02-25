Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Watch the Sky
The signs are everywhere. Jory’s stepfather, Caleb, says. Red leaves in the springtime. Pages torn from a library book. All the fish in an aquarium facing the same way. A cracked egg with twin yolks. Everywhere and anywhere. And because of them, Jory’s life is far from ordinary. He must follow a very specific set of rules: don’t trust anyone outside the family, have you rwork boots at the ready just in case, and always, always watch out for the signs. The end is coming, and they must be prepared. School is Jory’s only escape from Caleb’s tight grasp, and with the help of new friends, he begins to explore aworld beyond his family’s desert ranch. As Jory’s friendships grow, Caleb notifies Jory’s mother and siblings that the time has come for final preparations. They begin an exhausting schedule, digging a shelter where they will live until the disaster is over. But as the hole gets deeper, so does the family’s doubt about whether Caleb’s prophecy is true. When the stark reality of what it will mean to live underground becomes clear, Jory must choose between living his own life or following behind Caleb, shutting his eyes to the bright world he’s just begun to see.Read More
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Haunting, tense, and moving. . . Caleb's efforts to safeguard himself and his family will stay with readers."—Publishers Weekly
"Hubbard gets Jory's emotions just right ... The pacing moves smoothly, balancing the everyday with the impending Crisis, and the ending ties up every loose thread. An excellent choice for discussion."—Booklist
* "Strong characters drive the carefully crafted novel. . . Hubbard's sparse, elegant prose captures the rural landscape's desolate beauty as well as its dangers and palpably expresses the family's escalating tensions. . . [An] atmospheric, ultimately hopeful novel."—School Library Journal, starred review
"The conclusion is a satisfying one. . . Timely."—VOYA
"Hubbard writes fluently and accessibly An absorbing tale."—Bulletin of the Center for Children?s Books