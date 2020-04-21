The Worry (Less) Book



We all have a mixture of fun and not-so fun feelings. And everyone feels worried sometimes. But too much anxiety can get in the way. So this book is here to help you identify your anxiety, understand why it’s just part of that thing we call life, and equip you with all the tools you need to find calm again.



Playfully presented, packed with fun and helpful illustrations, and expertly vetted, author-artist Rachel Brian (co-creator of the viral “Tea Consent” video) delivers a must-have book for anyone who wonders why they worry or how to better live with their anxiety. From recognizing when you’re feeling anxious and worried, to taking charge by training your brain and using awesome techniques to help you feel good again, this book will have you worrying less and living more.



