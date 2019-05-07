Rachel Brian

Rachel Brian is the founder, owner, and principal animator of Blue Seat Studios. She is best known for her work on “Tea Consent,” a video that has been translated into over 20 languages and has had more than 150 million views worldwide across platforms. The follow-up, “Consent for Kids,” also has a tremendous following and has been translated into over 15 languages. A long-time artist, Rachel is a former researcher and an educator, having taught physiology, biology, and math at both the high school and college level. She lives in Providence, Rhode Island.