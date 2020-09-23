Novels by New York Times Bestselling Author Natasha Lester
The Riviera House
A lush and engrossing novel of one woman’s quest to keep Nazis from stealing priceless art during WWII, perfect for fans of The Rose Code. Paris,…
The Paris Secret
From the New York Times bestselling author of The Paris Orphan comes an unforgettable historical novel about a secret collection of Dior gowns that ties…
The Paris Orphan
A "rich and riveting" New York Times bestseller based on the true story of a female journalist who defied all the rules while covering World…
The Paris Seamstress
For readers of Lilac Girls and The Nightingale comes an internationally bestselling World War II novel that spans generations, crosses oceans, and proves just how…
